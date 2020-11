Cline

Lodi Zinfandel 2018

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Cline Old Vine Zinfandel is a challenging and rewarding wine to make. Amazing old vine fruit, detailed selection criteria and master blending show in the final wine. A wide array of jammy strawberry and plum aromas followed by black cherry, strawberry and vanilla flavors lead to a smooth and lengthy finish.