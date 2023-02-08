Lindt

Valentine’s Classic Heart Chocolate Truffles

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

Lindt Valentine's Classic Heart Chocolate Truffles, 8.9 oz. Experience the ultimate chocolate indulgence with a delectable selection of gourmet truffles. Lindt chocolate truffles are the perfect way to turn everyday events into special occasions. Whether celebrating with coworkers, relaxing with family, sharing a meal with friends, or savoring time to yourself, our fine chocolate truffles are an elegant accompaniment to all of life’s little moments. This 8.9oz heart box contains five unique flavors include milk, dark and cappuccino filled hearts and gourmet truffles in milk, white and extra dark chocolate, making it perfect for gifting or sharing with that special someone. The modern, floral design is sure to wow any chocolate lover. Discover the Lindt gourmet truffle. Exquisite and delicious. Our chocolate truffles make the perfect little indulgence for yourself, a gift to delight someone special or to simply share with friends and family. Embodying the passion and expert craftsmanship of the Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers, the gourmet truffle provides a unique and rewarding chocolate experience.