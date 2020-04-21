Ladurée Paris

L’incontournable – Box Of 12 Macarons

$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

More Details This package includes 12 macarons in a beautiful Ladurée box (9.5″ × 4.5″ × 2″) Gluten-free Chef’s choice of assorted flavors Flavors May Include: Caramel Chocolate Lemon Pistachio Raspberry Vanilla Flavor selection may vary based on availability This product is not eligible for discounts or promotions, unless otherwise noted. Also, it cannot be purchased with promotional gift cards or referral credits.