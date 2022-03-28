Tanya Taylor

Lina Dress

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

An effortless answer to resortwear, Lina is an embroidered cover up in puckered cotton. Featuring smocking along the bodice and a feminine tie at either shoulder, Lina makes transitioning from beach to resort and back seamless. Lina is shown here in our embroidered Sunburst print. Product Details: • Knee length • Square neckline • Spaghetti straps with tie detail • Unlined • Pockets • Pull on • Smocked chest Fit Details: • True to size • Sumer is 5’10” and wears a size S • Elynn is 5’10” and wears a size 1X Materials & Care: • Self: 100% Cotton. • Dry clean only