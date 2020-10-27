BLK and bold

Limu Ethiopia Natural Processed Coffee Beans

Representing the "birthplace of coffee", this single origin hailing from Limu, Ethiopia is a natural processed bean with low acidity. Natural processed coffee is allowed to completely dry around the seed before it is hulled or husked, therefore reducing disruption and maximizing flavor. This back-to-the-basics process is regaining more notoriety in the specialty coffee world and we are bullish on ensuring more people experience this tried-and-true approach to production. As a light roast, expect an inviting combination of honey, chocolate, and blueberry notes.