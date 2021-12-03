Grown Alchemist

Limited Edition Hand Care Kit

$65.00

Enjoy nourished hands or give someone you love a truly luxurious gift with the Limited Edition Hand Care Kit from Grown Alchemist. This silver foil-packaged collection includes the gel Hand Wash, a refreshing and gentle blend that draws on natural cleansers like fennel seed and rosemary leaf to cleanse hands without drying them. Furthermore, oils of sage, sweet almond, and coconut soften and soothe skin, while sweet orange oil and cedarwood deliver an uplifting scent. This set also includes Grown Alchemist’s best-selling Hand Cream, a lightweight and non-greasy lotion that features hydrating, rejuvenating, and protective ingredients such as rosehip, camellia, sea buckthorn berry, and vitamin E. Vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, silicones, and synthetic colors. Hand Wash: 10.14fl oz / 300mlHandCream: 10.14fl oz / 300ml