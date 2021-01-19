Seattle Chocolate

Like You A Latte Chocolate Care Package

$29.00

Brighten the day of a special someone with this cheerful care package designed for anyone who deserves their day made sweeter. Includes: To Do With You 4 oz chocolate truffles heart-shaped gift box, Like You a Latte chocolate truffle bar, and Tart & Soul chocolate truffle bar. Also includes a postcard pre-penned with suggestions of fun things to do together, whether virtually or in-person, and beautifully illustrated by artist Erin Wallace. Available for a limited-time only!