The Liberator® Ramp provides a deep slope of elevation and lifts the reclining partner’s hips up to twelve inches higher helping to improve comfort and pleasure. The Ramp enables more difficult positions, encourages G-spot exploration, and generally makes sex in varying locations a comfortable reality. With an intense angle and a velvety outer cover, the Ramp helps keep bodies relaxed and comfortable. Women who experience some discomfort or pain during intercourse may find that a shape like the Ramp can help alleviate the pain. Couples of different sizes or heights are able to enjoy previously unachievable positions. The microsuede cover zips off and can be machine washed and the inner foam is protected by a moisture-proof liner. Position guide is included. Add a Wedge for even more comfort, support, and versatility with your partnered (or solo) play. Liberator® Ramp Microfiber and furniture grade foam 34” x 12” x24” (86.36cm x 30.48cm x 60.96) Please Note: There will be a bulk item surcharge of $20 added to your order for extra handling fees when ordering Liberator items. We ship Liberator items from the same zip code as the Liberator facilities.