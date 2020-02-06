Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Maud Borup
Let’s Avo-cuddle Valentine’s Day Candy
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Milk chocolate and white chocolate in the shape of an avocado.
Need a few alternatives?
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Premier Collection
$54.99
from
Simply Chocolate
BUY
Olympia Provisions
Salami Bouquet
$59.99
from
Man Crates
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.81
from
Amazon
BUY
Hu Kitchen
Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
