Lemongrass Adaptogenic Cbd Sparkling Water (12 Pack)

DAILY STRESS MANAGEMENT FOR BODY & MIND in a SPARKLING WATER A motivating and energizing blend of adaptogenic herbs, lively Lemongrass and Colorado grown CBD that may: Improve energy levels & concentration without stimulants Banish brain fog & mental fatigue Promote long term physical & mental endurance Turn down the volume on anxiety Unravel stress Plants and herbs defined as Adaptogens may assist the body in adapting to the various stressors of human life, while promoting long term resilience of body and mind. Adaptogens work best when taken daily over an extended period of time. *20MG Broad Spectrum CBD per 12 ounce can ZERO Calories ZERO Sugar INGREDIENTS Triple purified carbonated water, Non GMO glycerine, *Lemongrass, *Lemon Balm, *Lemon Rind, *Eleuthero Root, *Schisandra Berry, *Hibiscus Petals, *PCR Hemp Extract *organic ingredients Please note- Eleuthero Root can be very stimulating for some people. We suggest drinking this during the day if it’s your first time trying it! We use BPA Free Cans, CBD is GMP certified ALCOHOL FREE | VEGAN | GLUTEN FREE | NON GMO * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. * All Products contain less than .3% THC and is legal in all 50 States. *ADAPTOGENS AND CBD ARE NOT A CURE ALL. IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO DO YOUR RESEARCH AND DECIDE IF THIS PRODUCT IS RIGHT FOR YOU. CBD AFFECTS EVERY BODY DIFFERENTLY, AND WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE IF THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT HAVE THE INTENDED BENEFITS YOU ARE SEEKING. IF YOU ARE ON MEDICATION PLEASE TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE PURCHASING.