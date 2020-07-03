United States
Sunwink
Lemon-rose Uplift (12-pack)
$48.00
At Sunwink
This tonic was crafted with herbs like hibiscus, lemon balm and rose to boost your mood and soothe your spirit. This flavor was inspired by our CEO and co-founder Eliza who uses lemon balm to ease her nerves. 2% of sales of this flavor go to Amazon Frontlines. All recipes are validated by a clinical herbalist and guarantee 4 times the equivalent amount of herbs you would find in a standard tea bag. **Please note you may receive different label art than pictured here, but it is still the same recipe.