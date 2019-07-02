Trader Joe's
Lemon Peal
$7.99
At Trader Joe's
Our Midwestern brewer starts with a high-original-gravity wort; the yeast “feeds” on the wort, and the brew is pushed through a reverse osmosis machine, which strips it of its aroma & leaves behind a clear, high-alcohol base. (Think vodka, but from malt.) This base gets infused with fresh lemon juice, cane sugar, & a touch of citric acid, and the result is a slightly fizzy, extra ap-peal-ing, 5.7% ABV Malt Beverage with Lemon Juice.
DETAILS
