Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Flying Embers
Lemon Orchard Hard Kombucha
$4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Drizly
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger. Brewed with Live Probiotics and our Adaptogen Root Blend of Ginger, Astragalus, Turmeric, and Ashwagandha.
Need a few alternatives?
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Flying Embers
Flying Embers
Ginger Oak Hard Kombucha
$4.99
from
Drizly
BUY
Flying Embers
Grapefruit Thyme Hard Kombucha
$4.00
from
Drizly
BUY
Flying Embers
Ancient Berry Hard Kombucha
$4.04
from
Drizly
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted