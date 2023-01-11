Crumble Crate

Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Buttercream

It is time to bask in the long days of summer with a bright and tasty lemon cupcake topped with a delicious strawberry buttercream. This mouth-watering dessert is encased in an adorable cupcake liner and decorated with delicate white dragees and fresh sliced strawberries. Its natural ingredients and pure simplicity are sure to satisfy sweet tooths of any age. This bake will have your friends and family asking for more homemade treats. This DIY baking kit includes all the non-perishable ingredients you need to make 12 Lemon Cupcakes with Strawberry Buttercream. Servings: 12 Prep Time: 40 min Bake Time: 20-25 min Kit includes: Recipe card with easy to follow step by step instructions Microplane lemon zester Cake tester 12 cupcake liners QR Code: Instructional videos Shopping lists Tips, tricks, and much more… Pre-measured Ingredients: All-purpose flour Granulated sugar Powdered sugar Baking powder Salt Vanilla extract Strawberry jam White sugar pearls