An effective multitasker, this salon-grade, lightweight leave-in is milky magic. Fortified with amino acids and plant proteins that promote hair health over time, this tonic hydrates, detangles, adds shine + helps protect hair against environmental damage and heat styling on the daily. This formula also works miracles on kids prone to bedhead and bathtime tangles. Never heavy, sticky or greasy, it effectively restores natural movement, manageability and shine (minus the tantrums). Formulated with 100% natural fragrance and developed by benefit—not by gender, race, age or any other measure—Odele products are meant to be shared with anyone who shares your shower.