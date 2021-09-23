Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ganni
Leather Crystal Embellished Loafers
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
OUR REWORKED COLLECTION HAS LANDED ♻️ SHOP EXCLUSIVELY AT GANNI.COM ♻️
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Marni
Square-toe Platform Loafers
BUY
$890.00
Farfetch
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
More from Ganni
Ganni
Leather Crystal Embellished Loafers
BUY
$375.00
Ganni
Ganni
Quilted Recycled Polyester Parka Coat
BUY
£325.00
Ganni
Ganni
Sleeveless Checkerboard-knit Cotton-blend Sweater
BUY
£175.00
Matches Fashion
Ganni
Printed Organic Cotton Kaftan
BUY
$225.80
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Marni
Square-toe Platform Loafers
BUY
$890.00
Farfetch
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted