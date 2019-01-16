Camille Rose

Lavender Shaken Hair Spritzer

$11.99

Refresh your look with Shaken Hair Spritzer. Our lightly sweetened hair refresher with real lavender oil, mallow flower, and succulent black elderberry extract is crafted to condition and detangle both wet and dry strands. Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate,M Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Vinegar (Apple Cider), Malva Sylvestris (Mallow) Flower Extract, Hedera Helix (Ivy) Extract, Parietaria Officinalis (Pellitory) Extract , Cucumis Sazvus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Sambucus Nigra (Black Elderberry) Extract, Arnica Montana (Arnica) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionates, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-7, Lavandula Anguszfolia (Lavender) Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fragrance. How to Use: Spray on wet or dry strands before detangling and style as usual. On freshly-cleansed hair, spray for extra moisture before applying Whipped Cream Leave-in or Curl Crush Defining Gel.