LizzyHair

Lavender Purple Wig

$17.88

Lizzy hair --- Make You More Beautiful Lizzy hair Running our own factory for many years, We Have sophisticated Production Process , Strict Quality Control and Skilled Workers, we also have professionals in charge of products designer. These are indispensable part of we providing customers with high quality products Wig Details 1. Softness fiber, Comfortable cap, Natural-trim bangs, all those for the natural feeling and natural looking result ，each detail is necessary ! 2. Big +Hand-made Artificial scalp. To offer you the most realistic, long-lasting wigs! 3. About color, no shiny , no awkward, pastel lustre, mutiful color choice. Apply To Parties, Birthday, Travel, Celebration, Wedding, Graduation, and Daily Life. Change Your Hair Style Easily, Makes You More Beautiful Whenever and Wherever You are, Lizzy Hair is your best choice ! Please note: There maybe small difference between the picture and the product your receive due to the light and monitor cause. All wigs will shed slightly especially when you wear for the first time, which is normal.