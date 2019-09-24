DRY Sparkling

Lavender, 12 Oz Bottles (pack Of 4)

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

DRY Sparkling creates beautifully refreshing, culinary‐inspired sodas. Made with just four ingredients, including a touch of cane sugar, each DRY variety honors a singular botanical flavor. The perfect crisp complement for entertaining, pairing with a delicious meal, and mixing into cocktails, DRY Sparkling beverages are available in nine culinary flavors: Ginger, Fuji Apple, Lavender, Cucumber, Blood Orange, Juniper Berry, Rhubarb, Vanilla Bean, and Rainier Cherry. Unlike other sparkling beverages that have flat or overly sweet flavor profiles, DRY is crisp, well-rounded and refreshing, and delivers a flavor-forward taste experience.DRY Sparkling beverages are caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and sodium-free, with only 45‐70 calories and 11‐19 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving. The entire line is non-GMO Project Verified. Each flavor is developed to honor the true flavors of each herb and fruit, to pair perfectly with a great meal, mix into a signature cocktail, or as a solo refreshment. Bottle caps easily twist off.