Woven, 98% cotton/2% spandex added for wrinkle resistance.
A revisited warm-weather classic, our lattice-trimmed trapeze dress is made from lightweight cotton with ruched tiers and a flouncy hem for added volume to the easy look.
High scoop neck.
Raglan cap sleeves.
Above the knee length.
Slips on overhead.
Inner shoulder bra strap keeps.
Ruched neckline.
No pockets.
98% cotton/2% spandex, woven poplin, pre-shrunk, smooth finish, wrinkle-resistant, light stretch, midweight.
Machine wash cold.
Model is wearing our size M/8, cut for her height of 5'8".
Available: Additional 3 neckline, 2 sleeve type and 4 length option(s). Make it suit your style!
Delivery: 14-17 days from order