JZD

Latino Heritage Month Poderosa Hoop Earrings – Gold

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 1.5 Inches (L), 1.5 Inches (W) Weight: .08 Ounces Closure Type: Post Count: 1 Pairs Material: Metal Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Street Date: September 4, 2022 TCIN: 85626756 UPC: 196365361624 Item Number (DPCI): 318-16-0379 Origin: Imported Description Get ready to attend community events in powerful style by wearing the Latino Heritage Month Poderosa Hoop Earrings. These hoop earrings feature the text "Poderosa" at the center for an eye-catching look that sends a message and easily complements most of your outfits. Designed with post-back closures, these gold-tone earrings are a great accessory for your collection and are great for gifting. Founded by Jen and Vero, two Latinas from South Texas, JZD is a lifestyle brand that builds community and celebrates cultura every day. We exist to empower you and remind you that your ancestors are always cheering you on. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.