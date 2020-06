Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Royal sister is now warterproof! Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara by Essence gives you voluminous false lash effects of the original in a waterproof formula! The conic shape fiber brush provides lashes with dramatic volume and sculpted length. Opthalmologically tested. No Animal Testing & Paraben Free