Balzac’s Coffee Roasters

Las Rosas Amber Roast

C$18.00

Las Rosas Dark Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Pomegranate MEDIUM ROAST A dynamic and flavourful coffee with notes of dark chocolate, brown sugar and pomegranate. Balzac's new Seasonally Sourced collection is a unique, limited edition selection of direct trade whole bean coffee from across the globe. Each season, we will present a new selection, varying in origin and roast. You probably noticed that we’ve switched from bags to cans for our ground coffee. Why? They’re resealable (helps maintain freshness) and recyclable. Also, they look great!