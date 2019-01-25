Dauphinette

Large Koi Koi Bag (vegan)

$300.00

At Dauphinette

Traditionally, the Koi fish represents strength of purpose, fortune, and courage. The Koi Koi bag is hand-painted on a reclaimed vegan leather purse. Completely freehanded, so each fish is unique in detail and created from imagination. Clasp top closure. Top carry handle. Mica-pearl powder infused, and cerulean blue paints. Measurements: L: 14 in W: 3 in H: 9.5 in Strap Drop: 5 in please note: Dauphinette pieces use a mix of vintage, recycled & artisanal components such as those traditionally used in canvas painting. Any slight imperfections or qualities typical of vintage & handmade garments are part of the piece's unique history, and should not be considered flaws.