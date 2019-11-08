Cavicchioli

Lambrusco Dolce 1928

Lambrusco, a lightly sparkling, slightly sweet red wine is served well-chilled, and so is a godsend in the summer, when simpler fare, especially grilled or cured meats, call for a similarly light-hearted wine. Lambrusco makes an exceptional, if unexpected, match with fiery hot-and-spicy dishes because its bubbly nature and slight sweetness make it work more like beer than wine to quench the flames. Technical notes The grapes, harvested between September and October are removed from the stalks and are traditionally vinified on their skins at a controlled temperature. The second fermentation takes place using the Charmat method in pressure tanks with the base wine and fresh must and with the aid of selected yeasts. Producer The history of the Cavicchioli Cellars goes back to 1928, when Umberto Cavicchioli decided to start producing wine. Since then, experience and passion have been passed down through the generations from father to son to make Cavicchioli a respected, solid point of reference and a leading light in the world of Modena Lambrusco. The estate’s philosophy is rooted in the history of a family that has worked together to achieve a common goal based on the shared values of reliability, commitment and expertise. This history of successes and triumphs continues on into the present day, linking the past, present and future.