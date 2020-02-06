Il Folicello

Lambrusco Ancestrale

$17.99

It’s a fresh, sweet-smelling, sapid and armonic wine accompanied by a delightful floral scent. Making a bottle fermentation wine today means bringing an old tradition back to life and, with the help of modern winemaking techniques it’s possible to obtain a wine of high quality with unique tasting notes. The yeasts present in each bottle drain the sugars of the wine thus producing carbon dioxide, that is kept inside the product giving to it a fine perlage. Once all the sugars depleted, the yeasts lay down at the bottom of the bottle and, being in contact with the product continue to give a typical scent to the wine. As a result the lees that we find in these bottles it’s a proof of the vitality of this wine. Excellent with meat, roast and cheese.