Soho House x Chateau la Coste Estate

Lady K Rosé (2020) 75cl

By now you’ve probably sampled our bestselling rosé, Lady A, but did you know she has a sister? Introducing Lady K, the latest release from Soho House X Château La Coste. Lady K is a wine that expresses the complexity of the terroir and micro climate of Provence. Pale, bright and marked by layers of spring flowers & fruit (white peach, pear, melon, white orchard flowers, wild strawberries), this rosé is airy and balanced. Characterised by its long and elegant mineral finish, this rosé is delicate, delicious and certified organic. In short, Lady K is second to none.