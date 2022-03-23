Soho House x Chateau la Coste Estate

Lady A Rosé (2020) 150cl

£30.00

At SPIRIT.ED

For the first time, you can now enjoy Soho House’s knockout summer success in your very own home, exclusively to SPIRIT.ED. This unique Rosé is a collaboration with the iconic Chateau la Coste estate in Provence. Soho House Master Sommelier Vincent Gasnier says “This is a delicious, thirst-quenching rosé – yet delicate and elegant. Pale in colour, it is light, crisp and zesty, offering flavours of citrus, pink grapefruit, peach and raspberry with a long and refreshing finish.