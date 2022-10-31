Ladurée

Ladurée Advent Calendar

You used to have to fly to Paris to taste Ladurée’s sweet confections, but this advent calendar will bring its charming shop front straight to you. Inside, you’ll find 24 days’ worth of caramel candies, nougats, flavored chocolates, jam, and calissons. They all come from the Parisian sweets maker that started back in 1862 (yes, the very one that’s famous for their colorful macarons). It’s a surefire gift for the Francophile in your life—even if that person is you.