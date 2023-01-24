Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Avidlove
Lace Garter Lingerie Set With Removable Choker
$23.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
ODDOBODY
Oddobody Organic Cotton Brief
BUY
$24.00
Urban Outfitters
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$45.00
Organic Basics
Hanky Panky
Supima® Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$34.00
Zappos
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$12.00
Bare Necessities
More from Avidlove
Avidlove
2 Piece Lace Bra And Panty Set
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Avidlove
Lace Kimono Mesh Robe Lingerie
BUY
$19.99
$32.99
Amazon
Avidlove
Avidlove Women One Piece Lingerie Deep V Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit
BUY
$17.59
$19.99
Amazon
Avidlove
Lace Babydoll Sleepwear Boudoir
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
More from Intimates
ODDOBODY
Oddobody Organic Cotton Brief
BUY
$24.00
Urban Outfitters
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$45.00
Organic Basics
Hanky Panky
Supima® Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$34.00
Zappos
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$12.00
Bare Necessities
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted