Chanel

La Crème Main

$50.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT A moisturizing, brightening and protective hand cream with an innovative design. Formulated to absorb quickly into skin without leaving a sticky residue, the cream leaves skin 40%* more protected and 45% more hydrated**; nail strength is significantly improved by 70%**. *Instrumental evaluation of 22 women, eight hours after application. **Self evaluation by 33 women after two months of use. KEY INGREDIENTS Regenerating and brightening Iris Pallida protects the skin barrier and helps to diminish the appearance of dark spots. Hydrating and softening May Rose Wax leaves a moisturizing, protective veil on skin for lasting benefits. HOW TO APPLY Apply as desired.