£110.00

Kwabena Yellow Lamp Shade: Ghanaian Akan male name meaning born on Tuesday associated with being warm, compassionate and eloquent as reflected in the colours of the lampshade. Product Dimensions Available sizes: 30/40 diameter & 40/30cm diameter Packaging Dimension: 46x46x30cm Product Details Materials: Steel and fabric Finish: 100% Angelina mustard cotton & 100% emerald linen with champagne lining. Care: Lint roll to maintain the quality of the fabric Bulb: Requires max 40W E27 bulb - not included Assembly: Easy Weight: 2 kg Origin: Handmade in Britain