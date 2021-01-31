Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Cozy Scrunchies – White/rust – 2pk

$10.00

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Suggested Age: All Ages Material: 100% Polyester Package Quantity: 2 Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Fashion, Securing Hair TCIN: 80179171 UPC: 840797141261 Item Number (DPCI): 063-04-6091 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description A cozy couple! Use these alone or together for a voluminous pony or bun all year-round. Hop tip! If you want to maximize the look of a cozy scrunchie, use a ponytail holder first, then surround that with the scrunchie.