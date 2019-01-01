Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
re:named

Krista Blazer

$87.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Crepe suiting Notched lapels Waist-length style Button at front Lined Shell: 97% polyester/3% spandex Lining: 100% polyester
Featured in 1 story
17 Suits To Wear Throughout The Holiday Season
by Eliza Huber