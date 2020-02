Rhythm

Kool Ranch Kale Chips

$5.89 $4.79

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

A savory fave with hints of garlic and dill, Rhythm Superfoods kale chips are made by tossing fresh, organic kale with one of their hand-crafted dressings, created from a perfect blend of organic seeds, vegetable powders, juices, herbs and spices. Rhythm kale chips are never fried; instead, they are gently air-crisped under low heat.