Mary Berg

Kitchen Party: Effortless Recipes For Every Occasion

At Indigo

NATIONAL BESTSELLER Mary Berg--winner of MasterChef Canada and star of Mary's Kitchen Crush--shares her most delicious, stress-free recipes, grand enough for special celebrations and easy enough for a regular Tuesday night. Everyone knows that a good party always ends up in the kitchen, whether you're grabbing a drink, tasting a dish, or just chatting with the host and other guests. That's because the kitchen is the heart of every home, big or small. But sometimes entertaining (even casually) can feel daunting or overwhelming, with all the planning, shopping, cooking, and clean up. Enter Mary Berg . . . In her first book, TV star and home cook Mary Berg is here to banish any anxiety about preparing food for the people you love. All of Mary's recipes are meant to be laid down on a table that is groaning under the weight of delicious food and relaxed elbows. Kitchen Party is filled with Mary's family-style favorites for brunches, dinners, and special occasions--along with some of her famous baked goods and desserts, of course. You'll find over 100 simple, straightforward and mouthwateringly-good recipes for dishes like Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast Bake with Apple Cinnamon Syrup; Ricotta, Roasted Grapes and Hazelnut Tartines; Flank Steak with Horseradish Cream; and Slablova (aka Pavlova for a Crowd). And with Mary's tips and suggested menu pairings for multiple occasions, from Mother's Day Brunch to a Low-Key Bridal Shower, you'll never find yourself short of ideas. Whether you're cooking for a big crowd of friends or hosting a romantic dinner for two, Mary is here to guide you using the warmth and cooking skills that have already made her a beloved voice of encouragement for all types of home cooks.