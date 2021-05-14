ODK

Kitchen Baker’s Rack Utility Storage Shelf

$79.99

【Multifunctional Kitchen Shelf 】It is a great choice to be your kitchen storage shelf, Microwave Stand, Baker's Rack, Spice Rack Organizer, Kitchen Workstation Shelf. Set with 3-Tier+4-Tier you can store toaster, spice, dishes, and any other things you want. 【Practical Design】 Movable hooks on the side make it easier to hang cooking tools.The metal frame offers large weight capacity.“ X” style design provides more support and ensures stability and durability.The sturdy top panel is being able to store and hold a microwave and other kitchen appliances. 【Environmental Wood & Multipurpose Kitchen Shelf】The kitchen baker’s rack features particle wood with smooth finish, waterproof and anti scratch. Environmental wood without any industrial glue, This kitchen storage shelf protects your health and safety. High quality of metal frame better stabilize the shelf, support heavy weight kitchen accessories. 【Kitchen Rack Size 】35.4L * 15.4W * 51.18H inch (90L * 42W * 130H cm), shipping weights about 34 lbs (15.5kg). 【Simple Assembly】 Three little hooks on both sides make it convenient to hang some cooking tools. Simple assembly is required with tools and instructions included, if you are missing the instruction, please contact us at any time.