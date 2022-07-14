Dame

Kip Vibrator

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care This whisper-quiet vibrator features a small profile that's easy to hold from different angles, as well as five intensity levels and five patterns. The USB-rechargeable design is made from soft, medical-grade silicone. 3 3/4" x 1" x 1 1/4" Includes USB charging cable Medical-grade silicone Imported Purchases of personal items from our sexual wellness assortment are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged Item #6186336 Ingredients 100% Medical Grade Silicone Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging