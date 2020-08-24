King St. Vodka

Inspired by memories of hosting friends at Hudson’s former home on King Street in New York City, King St. Vodka is a welcome invitation for all to get together over a cocktail, share stories and celebrate life. Kate Hudson wanted to create a spirit for every experience; one that represented quality and fun, and is perfect for toasting all of life’s most celebratory occasions, or simply enjoying a cocktail with a good friend.