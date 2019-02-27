Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Kind

Kind Breakfast Protein Bars, Peanut Butter Banana, Gluten Free, 1.76oz, 32 Count [peanut Butter Banana]

$32.51
At Amazon
Soft baked with a crispy outside, these bars are a perfect part of an on-the-go breakfast. Each two-bar pack has at least one full serving of whole grains.
Featured in 1 story
13 High-Protein Snacks To Add To Your Grocery List
by Cory Stieg