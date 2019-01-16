Kind

Kind Breakfast Bar 8.9 Oz, Blueberry Almond

$5.29

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Sustained energy from whole grains. 21g per serving. Gluten-free. Non-GMO. 5 Super grains: Oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth, quinoa. 4 Packs of 2 breakfast barsDo the kind thing for your bodyBlueberry almond breakfast bars have a unique blend of super grains and provide 21g of whole grains per serving, making them the perfect way to start your day.Do the kind thing for your taste budsTreat your taste buds to our blueberry almond breakfast bars. A soft-baked, crispy outside with sweet blueberries and crunchy almonds make these bars the delicious morning snack you can't resist.Do the kind thing for your worldFrom the snacks and foods we make, to the way we work, live and give back, our goal is to make Kind not just a brand, but also a state of mind and community to make the world a little kinder.Mornings are hectic, but breakfast doesn't need to be.Start your day with energizing whole grains. Kind breakfast bars are made with a unique blend of ingredients, including five super grains, and are served in a convenient, on-the-go pack.Enjoy on-the-go as part of a balanced breakfast. Dip in Greek yogurt. With fruit. With milk or coffeeMade in the USA with domestic and imported ingredients.