Hanky Panky

Kimono Robe

$124.00 $80.60

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

92% nylon Jersey 100% modal 92% nylon/8% spandex Hand wash Width Length: 38.5in / 98cm, from shoulder Presented as part of the label's bridal collection, this delicate Hanky Panky robe will make you feel special—whether or not it's your big day.