Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Serefina
Key Pendant Necklace
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With its delicately linked design and key-shaped pendant, this necklace brings an eclectic touch to any ensemble.
Need a few alternatives?
Vrai
Inner Light Created Diamond Medallion
$435.00
from
Vrai
BUY
promoted
Wild Fable
Lock Charm Necklace Set
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
MvdT Collection
Lion Necklace
$180.00
from
Wolf & Badger
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Healing Stone Pendant Necklace
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Serefina
Serefina
Leighton Drop Earrings
$58.00
$29.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Brie Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Kira Necklace Set
$88.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serefina
Emmeline Huggie Hoop Earrings
$54.00
$27.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Necklaces
promoted
Zenzii
Gold-tone Tortoise-look Link Collar Necklace
$37.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Crystal & Disc Charm Lariat Necklace
from
Macy's
BUY
Mejuri
Layered Moon Necklace
$70.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
Etsy
Lipstick Holder
£15.95
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted