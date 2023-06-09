LivingFusion

Kamden Rubberwood Armchair

Create a nice, cosy nook to read books or to simply take a quiet moment with this upholstered armchair. Made with high-density foam for firm support, the Kamden Rubberwood Armchair will comfortably accommodate you on days when you just want to kick back and relax. Add tactile accessories like woven blankets and soft rugs underfoot to make it extra snug and inviting. Features: Materials: polyester, rubberwood, high-density foam, felt pads, plywood Includes: 1 x armchair Slender, curved armrests give the chair a contemporary flourish The high-density foam offers firm support Low to the ground for sink-in comfort Neutral tones make it a versatile addition to any space & interior style Shopping for a business? Join our Trade+Commercial Program today to access exclusive trade pricing. ... Read More