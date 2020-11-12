made by mouth

All of Tequila's best friends showed up - all that's missing is Tequila! These incredible, small-batch mixers are ready to party, but not how they used to when they were kids. They're all grown up, with a more sophisticated palette, way better ingredients, and less sugar. (You'll thank us tomorrow.) Paired with Meri Meri's festive gold highball paper glasses, this gorgeous, curated box makes a great gift for the person in your life whose drink of choice is tequila and isn't afraid to let you know it. Also makes a great housewarming, birthday, or host gift. Who's ready to watch the tequila fun rise?