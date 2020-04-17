Mouth

Just Add Champagne

$83.00

Mouth says... Pop, fizz, and clink with this party-ready cocktail kit! Mix and match small-batch syrups and garnishes for a variety of champagne cocktails - razzle dazzle Bellinis, Royals, and more - to sip in these elegant, unbreakable flutes. All that's needed is your favorite bottle of bubbly. Cheers! This curated box: Raspberry Mule Cocktail Mixer made by Simple Times Mixers Tart Cherry Grenadine made by Quince & Apple Spiced Cherry Bitters made by Bourbon Barrel Foods Bourbon Cocktail Cherries made by Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Gold Star Cocktail Napkins made by Meri Meri Unbreakable Stemless Champagne Flutes made by Govino Your experience is important to us! We always aim to send out the freshest possible small-batch goodies. Occasionally, we’ll need to ship something slightly different than what you see listed here, but we promise it will be equally as delicious!