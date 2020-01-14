Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
JuneShine
Cucumber Mojito Hard Kombucha
$5.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Drizly
JuneShine Cucumber Mojito draws inspiration from a mojito cocktail, with an added twist of refreshing cucumber to add a little bit of greens and balance the acidity of the lime.
Need a few alternatives?
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
More from JuneShine
JuneShine
Juneshine Cucumber Mojito
$5.49
from
Drizly
BUY
JuneShine
Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha
$17.99
from
Drizly
BUY
JuneShine
Juneshine Midnight Painkiller
$6.54
from
Drizly
BUY
JuneShine
Juneshine Blood Orange Mint
$6.04
from
Drizly
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted