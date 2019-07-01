Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
St. Tropez
Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
$80.00
$46.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lightweight, classic mousse that tailors to your individual skin tone for a long-lasting tan in one application.
Featured in 2 stories
The Top Sold Out Styles From Nordstrom's Sale
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Our Under-$50 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
St. Tropez
In Shower Gradual Tan
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Isle Of Paradise
Over It Magic Self-tan Eraser 200ml
£11.97
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
Green People
Gradual Tan Moisturiser 50ml
£17.50
from
Green People
BUY
DETAILS
James Read
James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face
£25.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
More from St. Tropez
DETAILS
St. Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Express Face Sheet Masks
£15.00
£10.00
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
St. Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist 80ml
£22.00
£18.50
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
St. Tropez
Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
$42.00
$31.50
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
St. Tropez
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
$44.00
$41.52
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted