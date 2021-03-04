BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG

Julie Long Cotton-mix Coat

£300.00

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Julie is a contemporary take on a long-established wardrobe staple, the trench coat - the result of a collaboration between British institution Barbour and young, feminine London label ALEXACHUNG. Drawing upon the century-old label’s archive, ALEXACHUNG has pulled Barbour's equestrian heritage into the current climate. With a smooth cotton-blend construction and chunky buttons that draw on Barbour’s lost-established knack for practicality, this A-line coat will accompany you through festival season and into the winter months. The collection’s logo appears on the tonal buttons - we love it thrown over wide-leg trousers and one of Alexa Chung's graphic t-shirts. Read more Features Barbour x ALEXACHUNG Trench coat Cotton-blend Long length A-line Storm flap Button-up front Flap pockets Button straps at cuffs Modern take on the Beacon jacket Barbour by ALEXACHUNG debossed buttons SIZE & FIT Model is 175cm/5'9" and wears size 10 Read more Composition & Care 55% Polyester; 45% Cotton Machine wash separately About Barbour Barbour has been shielding us from the elements since 1894. Earning Royal warrants and industry acclaim, the brand now encompasses everything from biker jackets to macs. New technology means Barbour has perfected the art of covetable, practical outerwear; see the long-running Barbour Liberty London collaboration for the heritage classic, reworked. Demonstrating over a century of versatility, today Barbour’s quintessentially British clothes and accessories are worn by It-girls, rockstars, urbanites and aristocracy alike. Read more