A trustworthy cutting board is an essential item in any cook’s kitchen. This handsome board is constructed from edge-grain maple and is reversible—so you can use one side for meat and poultry and the other for fruits and vegetables. An incredible durable wood, hard rock maple also possesses naturally antimicrobial properties. The Boos cream finish creates a protective layer that prevents damage from food or moisture.